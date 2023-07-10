trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633325
WB Panchayat Polls: Voters queued up outside polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Re-election is underway amid tight security arrangements on July 10. Voters queued up outside the polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School in Murshidabad to cast their votes. Re-polling is underway in 697 booths across five districts of the state after violence marred the Panchayat Polls in the state on July 8.
