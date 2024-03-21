Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

We are fighting against hatred-filled 'Asura-shakti - Rahul Gandhi Responds On Being Frozen

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Rahul Gandhi, speaking in Delhi, responds to the freezing of Congress bank accounts, declaring, "We are fighting against hatred-filled 'Asura-shakti'." This straightforward statement reflects the party's determination to confront challenges, even amid financial setbacks.

All Videos

Viral Video: Curious Gorilla Gets Up Close to Man in Captivating Encounter
Play Icon00:40
 Viral Video: Curious Gorilla Gets Up Close to Man in Captivating Encounter
Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Frozen Congress Bank Accounts
Play Icon02:04
Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Frozen Congress Bank Accounts
Congress: Sonia Gandhi Voices Concerns Over Financial Challenges Faced By Indian National Congress
Play Icon01:58
Congress: Sonia Gandhi Voices Concerns Over Financial Challenges Faced By Indian National Congress
Maharashtra holds meeting over Seat Sharing Formula
Play Icon05:51
Maharashtra holds meeting over Seat Sharing Formula
Budaun Double Murder Case: Second Accused Arrested In Bareilly
Play Icon01:51
Budaun Double Murder Case: Second Accused Arrested In Bareilly

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Curious Gorilla Gets Up Close to Man in Captivating Encounter
play icon0:40
Viral Video: Curious Gorilla Gets Up Close to Man in Captivating Encounter
Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Frozen Congress Bank Accounts
play icon2:4
Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Over Frozen Congress Bank Accounts
Congress: Sonia Gandhi Voices Concerns Over Financial Challenges Faced By Indian National Congress
play icon1:58
Congress: Sonia Gandhi Voices Concerns Over Financial Challenges Faced By Indian National Congress
Maharashtra holds meeting over Seat Sharing Formula
play icon5:51
Maharashtra holds meeting over Seat Sharing Formula
Budaun Double Murder Case: Second Accused Arrested In Bareilly
play icon1:51
Budaun Double Murder Case: Second Accused Arrested In Bareilly