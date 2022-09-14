We demand ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore to kin of deceased: Giriraj Singh on Begusarai shooting incident

Commenting on Begusarai mass-shooting incident, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sept 13 took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Bihar government. “There is no government in Bihar. The criminals fearlessly fired at several people and travelled 30 km across 4 PS areas, but they weren't caught by police. CM should give a statement on this,” he said. “We demand that the state government should give ex-gratia amount of at least Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased and Rs 50 lakhs each to those injured in the firing incident,” he added.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 03:40 PM IST

