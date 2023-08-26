trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653822
“We need a leader like him…” ISRO scientists laud PM Modi’s leadership

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
The scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership soon after his address on August 26. “It was just marvellous. He has given a lot of motivation to ISRO scientists. We require a leader like him. He has given vision. ISRO does not have any shortage of talent and what we require is a leader who can inspire. The current PM is doing it and he is giving us good guidance. Under his leadership, country will do wonders,” said FB Singh, Senior Scientist.
