Weather-Related Delays For Kedarnath Yatra At Uttarakhand's Sonprayag, Gaurikund

|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Kedarnath Yatra on July 12 was halted due to continuous heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. In view of the safety of the pilgrims, the Rudraprayag district administration has stopped them at Sonprayag and Gaurikund.
