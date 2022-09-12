West Bengal: BJP workers injured after country-made bombs explode during protest rally

Two BJP workers were injured after several country-made bombs exploded during a protest rally at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal on September 11. The injured workers were shifted to the district hospital, after which the situation started returning to normal. Soon after the incident, BJP district president Sukumar Roy alleged that the TMC workers hurled bombs.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

Two BJP workers were injured after several country-made bombs exploded during a protest rally at Sitalkuchi in West Bengal on September 11. The injured workers were shifted to the district hospital, after which the situation started returning to normal. Soon after the incident, BJP district president Sukumar Roy alleged that the TMC workers hurled bombs.