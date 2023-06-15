NewsVideos
West Bengal : Heavy violence in Sainthia area of ​​Birbhum, bombings ahead of panchayat elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 09:02 PM IST
Bengal is burning once again before the Panchayat elections. TMC workers have been accused of stone pelting in Birbhum area of ​​West Bengal. Stone pelting and country bombs have gone off outside the BDO office.

