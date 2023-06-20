NewsVideos
What Are Enhanced Intelligent Services? Is Realme Under Government Scanner For Stealing User Data?

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:31 AM IST
Realme has been under scrutiny from the authorities after its data harvesting function caused user privacy worries. The "Enhanced Intelligent Services" function of the Chinese phone manufacturer was brought to his attention, and the Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics subsequently launched an investigation.

