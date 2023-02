videoDetails

What is Green Growth push, announced by FM Sitharaman in Union budget 2023?

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

The Finance Minister listed ‘Green Growth’ as one of the seven priorities of her Budget. She said that these seven principles complement each other and act as the ‘Saptarishi’ guiding India through the Amrit Kaal. Green Growth is the fifth of these seven priorities.