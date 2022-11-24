NewsVideos

What is PoK and how can India take it back from Pakistan? | Zee News English

|Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:56 PM IST
Maharaja Hari Singh was the ruler of J&K and he wanted J&K to remain a sovereign state. But on October 21st, Pakistan army lead Pashtun tribesmen attacked the J&K region, started slaughtering people, tried capturing Baramulla and Muzaffarabad. When they were almost 50 Kms from the capital Srinagar, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession after which Indian army took control of the situation and drove them off the region.

