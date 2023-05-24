NewsVideos
videoDetails

What Is Sengol, the Historic 'Chola Dynasty' Sceptre To Be Placed In The New Parliament?

|Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
The inauguration of the new parliament building this Sunday will also see Prime Minister Narendra Modi install a historic golden scepter near the Speaker's seat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said today.

All Videos

'Height of injustice': AAP MP Sanjay Singh on ED raid on his close aide
1:45
'Height of injustice': AAP MP Sanjay Singh on ED raid on his close aide
New Kashmir was stamped by 150 guests from 25 countries, China-Pakistan got upset
4:25
New Kashmir was stamped by 150 guests from 25 countries, China-Pakistan got upset
Badhir News: AIMIM party placed this demand on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
5:43
Badhir News: AIMIM party placed this demand on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
Historical 'Sengol' will be installed in the new Parliament House, after Nehru, PM Modi will get
6:19
Historical 'Sengol' will be installed in the new Parliament House, after Nehru, PM Modi will get
Pakistan: Preparation to end the existence of Imran Khan and PTI
0:42
Pakistan: Preparation to end the existence of Imran Khan and PTI

Trending Videos

1:45
'Height of injustice': AAP MP Sanjay Singh on ED raid on his close aide
4:25
New Kashmir was stamped by 150 guests from 25 countries, China-Pakistan got upset
5:43
Badhir News: AIMIM party placed this demand on the inauguration of the new Parliament House
6:19
Historical 'Sengol' will be installed in the new Parliament House, after Nehru, PM Modi will get
0:42
Pakistan: Preparation to end the existence of Imran Khan and PTI