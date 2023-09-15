trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662592
What purpose does GARUD Microlight Aircraft serve in IAF? Squadron leader Appurva Sood explains

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
Squadron leader Appurva Sood of the Indian Air Force on September 14 gave details about India’s GARUD Microlight Aircraft at Lucknow Base. The Pipistrel Virus SW 80 is a light, high-speed aircraft developed by Pipistrel, a light aircraft manufacturer based in Slovenia. The aircraft serves the requirement of a light trainer aircraft. It received certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2010.
