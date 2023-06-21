NewsVideos
What3Words: Making Your Navigation Journey Easy | Exclusive Interview With Chris Sheldrick | GPS | Location Technology

Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
What3Words, a UK based technology brand took the navigation world by storm with their tech where you can locate a place using only 3 random words. With Tata, Mahindra and TVS onboarding this technology, we met the CEO & Founder Chris Sheldrick at their London based HQ to understand more about the What3Words. Here's our exclusive interview...

