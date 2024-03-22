Advertisement
Whether I am Inside Or Outside, My Life Is Dedicated To The Country - Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, upon being produced before the Rouse Avenue court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following his arrest, declared, "Whether I am inside or outside, my life is dedicated to the country." Kejriwal's steadfast commitment to serving the nation resonates amidst the legal proceedings, emphasizing his unwavering dedication to public service.

