Who has succeeded Starbucks in Russia?

Following international sanctions, Muscovites were disappointed as Starbucks closed its coffee shops. Here's a relief to those who may have felt a caffeine jolt - Stars Coffee. How similar or different it is from the Starbucks? Watch the video...

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 04:05 PM IST

