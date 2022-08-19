Who has succeeded Starbucks in Russia?
Following international sanctions, Muscovites were disappointed as Starbucks closed its coffee shops. Here's a relief to those who may have felt a caffeine jolt - Stars Coffee. How similar or different it is from the Starbucks? Watch the video...
