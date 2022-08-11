Who is Annu Rani and her journey to win a medal in CWG 2022

Star Indian athlete Annu Rani added her name to the history books after becoming the first Indian female javelin thrower to bag a bronze in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on a penultimate day. She threw her spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to secure the third spot

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 07:46 PM IST

