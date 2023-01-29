videoDetails

Who is Aryna Sabalenka? Why is she called 1st 'Neutral' Grand Slam Champion?

| Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Aryna Sabalenka scripted a brilliant comeback to win her maiden Australian Open singles title after defeating Jelena Rybakina in the final on Saturday. With the Russia-Ukraine conflict not showing any signs of slowing down, all Russian and Belarusian players are forced to compete without any national affiliation and as a result, Sabalenka became the first player in history to win a Grand Slam while competing under a neutral flag.