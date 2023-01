videoDetails

Who is Avani Chaturvedi - 1st IAF woman pilot to be part of wargames abroad

| Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

The first-ever air combat exercise between India and Japan this month will register another first. Squadron Leader Avani Chaturvedi will soar high on her Sukhoi-30MKI jet, becoming the first IAF woman fighter pilot to take part in such aerial wargames in a foreign country. Who is Avani Chaturvedi - 1st IAF woman pilot to be part of wargames abroad.