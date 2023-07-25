trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640147
Who is running away from trials: Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Delhi High Court decision

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Delhi High Court on July 22 dismissed the petitions moved by Indian wrestlers, Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal, over the exemption given to wrestlers, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, for direct entry into the Asian Games 2023 by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc.
