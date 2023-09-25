trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667021
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Who will cut my ticket…" Brij Bhushan Singh, BJP MP, On Lok Sabha Election

|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, former WFI Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is confident about getting a ticket from the BJP.
Follow Us

All Videos

Big relief to Mafia Mukhtar Ansari in Gangster Act Case!
play icon12:12
Big relief to Mafia Mukhtar Ansari in Gangster Act Case!
This speech of Modi will hurt Congress! Everyone on stage was surprised
play icon3:28
This speech of Modi will hurt Congress! Everyone on stage was surprised
Asian Games 2023: India beats Sri Lanka in the final, brings home gold
play icon1:28
Asian Games 2023: India beats Sri Lanka in the final, brings home gold
PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi during address in Bhopal
play icon3:50
PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi during address in Bhopal
Stones pelted on UP Police. Journalist also injured in the attack.
play icon2:1
Stones pelted on UP Police. Journalist also injured in the attack.

Trending Videos

Big relief to Mafia Mukhtar Ansari in Gangster Act Case!
play icon12:12
Big relief to Mafia Mukhtar Ansari in Gangster Act Case!
This speech of Modi will hurt Congress! Everyone on stage was surprised
play icon3:28
This speech of Modi will hurt Congress! Everyone on stage was surprised
Asian Games 2023: India beats Sri Lanka in the final, brings home gold
play icon1:28
Asian Games 2023: India beats Sri Lanka in the final, brings home gold
PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi during address in Bhopal
play icon3:50
PM Modi takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi during address in Bhopal
Stones pelted on UP Police. Journalist also injured in the attack.
play icon2:1
Stones pelted on UP Police. Journalist also injured in the attack.