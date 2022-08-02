Why Commonwealth Games saw a major boycott from the world in 1986? | Zee English News | Sports
It was 1986, crowd has gathered to witness the second ever commonwealth games edition. And Scotland was the nation to host the event. But the sporting event turned into a controversial event and is remembered till date for its controversies. Commonwealth Games held in Edinburgh, Scotland was boycotted by 32 nations from its 59 participating nations, including India.
