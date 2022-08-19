NewsVideos

Why did CBI raid Delhi’s Deputy CM’s residence over Delhi Liquor Policy? | Zee English News

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, was raided by the CBI today over the Centre's allegations of corruption in the Delhi liquor policy, which have been strongly denied by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 06:31 PM IST
