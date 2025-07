videoDetails

Why did Tejaswi get tensed due to Tej Pratap's announcement?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Tej Pratap's big announcement before Bihar elections! Everyone is surprised! Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of former Bihar minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, made a big announcement regarding the upcoming assembly elections. Tej Pratap has made it clear that this time he will contest the elections as an independent candidate from Mahua assembly seat.