Why did the Taliban close girls' schools and freedom in Afghanistan? | Zee English News | World

There is a growing outcry over the women’s rights situation in Afghanistan A Taliban official has said that the schools for female students are closed, let us know why schools for female students were closed in Afghanistan

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
