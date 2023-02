videoDetails

“Why fear, shame in using Nehru surname?” PM Modi takes dig at Gandhi family

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha amid continuous uproar by the Opposition parties. PM took a jibe at the Gandhi family and said that he doesn’t understand why people from their generation don’t keep Nehru as their surname, what’s the fear and shame?