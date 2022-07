Why India is grounding the Russian MiG-21, 6 crashes and lives of 5 pilots | Zee News English

India will ground all its Soviet-era Russian fighter jets, the MiG-21, by 2025, the decision follows after the death of 2 officers in a crash, in Barmer, Rajasthan

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

India will ground all its Soviet-era Russian fighter jets, the MiG-21, by 2025, the decision follows after the death of 2 officers in a crash, in Barmer, Rajasthan