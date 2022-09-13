Why is Christian community in Agra leasing graves? | Zee English News

Due to the increasing population and dwindling graveyard land, the Christian population of Agra is going to take some big and tough decisions. In such a situation, the social committees associated with the Christian society have decided that the graves will now be given on lease in the cemeteries and the kin of the burial person will have the ownership of that grave for only five years.

