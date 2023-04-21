NewsVideos
Why is Sri Lanka planning to send 1,00,000 monkeys to China | Zee News English Sri Lanka has found an innovative way to fight its economic situation. The South Asian nation is apparently planning to export 1,00,000 endangered monkeys to China. Sri Lankan Minister of Agriculture, Mahinda Amaraweera, recently announced that the government is considering a proposal to send 1,00,000 toque macaque monkeys to China to place in 1,000 of its zoos.

