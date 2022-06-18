NewsVideos

Why is this mob marching towards Indian embassy?

Thousands of people marched in Bangladesh's capital on Thursday to demand the governments of Bangladesh and India officially condemn comments by two Indian governing party officials deemed derogatory to Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 12:20 AM IST
