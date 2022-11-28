हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Why Lt General Hameed is set for early retirement?
|
Updated:
Nov 28, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has decided to seek early retirement after being overlooked for the post of army chief
×
All Videos
52:28
Taal Thok Ke: Gaurav Bhatia attacks Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
16:58
Deshhit: The End Of Jinping's 'Hate Story' Is Fixed!
15:14
Political Campaign heats up in Gujarat
Why are Indian students unhappy with Rishi Sunak’s new plan?
12:1
'More leaders will leave Congress in the coming days', Hardik's attack on Congress!
Trending Videos
52:28
Taal Thok Ke: Gaurav Bhatia attacks Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
16:58
Deshhit: The End Of Jinping's 'Hate Story' Is Fixed!
15:14
Political Campaign heats up in Gujarat
Why are Indian students unhappy with Rishi Sunak’s new plan?
12:1
'More leaders will leave Congress in the coming days', Hardik's attack on Congress!