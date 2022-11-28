NewsVideos

Why Lt General Hameed is set for early retirement?

|Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has decided to seek early retirement after being overlooked for the post of army chief

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Gaurav Bhatia attacks Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
52:28
Taal Thok Ke: Gaurav Bhatia attacks Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
Deshhit: The End Of Jinping's 'Hate Story' Is Fixed!
16:58
Deshhit: The End Of Jinping's 'Hate Story' Is Fixed!
Political Campaign heats up in Gujarat
15:14
Political Campaign heats up in Gujarat
Why are Indian students unhappy with Rishi Sunak’s new plan?
Why are Indian students unhappy with Rishi Sunak’s new plan?
'More leaders will leave Congress in the coming days', Hardik's attack on Congress!
12:1
'More leaders will leave Congress in the coming days', Hardik's attack on Congress!

Trending Videos

52:28
Taal Thok Ke: Gaurav Bhatia attacks Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge's statement
16:58
Deshhit: The End Of Jinping's 'Hate Story' Is Fixed!
15:14
Political Campaign heats up in Gujarat
Why are Indian students unhappy with Rishi Sunak’s new plan?
12:1
'More leaders will leave Congress in the coming days', Hardik's attack on Congress!