NewsVideos

Why Ola Electric is suffering a decline in its EV registrations? | Zee News English

Why Ola's electric two-wheeler sales a heavy dip in in the month of June, Ola EV registration fell to fourth place and Okinawa Autotech, and Ampere Vehicles led the June tally, but what led to OLA’s sales dip?

|Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Why Ola's electric two-wheeler sales a heavy dip in in the month of June, Ola EV registration fell to fourth place and Okinawa Autotech, and Ampere Vehicles led the June tally, but what led to OLA’s sales dip?

All Videos

Amravati Murder Case: All seven accused on four-day transit remand
1:54
Amravati Murder Case: All seven accused on four-day transit remand
Breaking News: NIA chief meets Home Minister over Amravati-Udaipur case
0:54
Breaking News: NIA chief meets Home Minister over Amravati-Udaipur case
Bus fell into gorge in Himachal's Kullu, 13 dead
2:34
Bus fell into gorge in Himachal's Kullu, 13 dead
Big success for Delhi Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case
1:50
Big success for Delhi Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case
Amravati Case: Many people apart Umesh Kolhe received death threats for backing Nupur Sharma
2:28
Amravati Case: Many people apart Umesh Kolhe received death threats for backing Nupur Sharma

Trending Videos

1:54
Amravati Murder Case: All seven accused on four-day transit remand
0:54
Breaking News: NIA chief meets Home Minister over Amravati-Udaipur case
2:34
Bus fell into gorge in Himachal's Kullu, 13 dead
1:50
Big success for Delhi Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case
2:28
Amravati Case: Many people apart Umesh Kolhe received death threats for backing Nupur Sharma