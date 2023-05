videoDetails

"Will get elected with a huge margin," Karnataka Former CM Jagadish Shettar on Karnataka Assembly Polls

| Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Karnataka Former CM & Congress Leader Jagadish Shettar said, "We are getting a good response from people. People of every community are voting & working for me (Congress & Jagdish Shettar). With a huge margin I will get elected. People have decided to vote for the Jagdish Shettar who developed this area & always works for the public welfare."