videoDetails

Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 23, 2025, 02:40 PM IST

DNA with Rahul Sinha: What's happening in Mamata's West Bengal? Murshidabad in West Bengal is 2222 km away from Kashmir. But here too, Hindus were selectively attacked. Hindus were killed. Their houses were burnt. And now is a conspiracy being hatched to blow up their houses with bombs?