Will Japan disappear over rapidly declining population? | Zee News English

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 09:10 PM IST

Japan will "disappear" if action is not taken to curb its slowing birthrate, a senior adviser to the Japanese prime minister has warned. The comment comes as last week the health ministry pointed out that country's birth rate has hit a new record low, with just 799,728 births in 2022, the lowest number on record and the first time it has dipped below 800,000.