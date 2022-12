videoDetails

Will Rishi Sunak visit India to fulfill Murthy's' wish? Watch what the UK PM's in-laws want from him

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

NR Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, and his wife, novelist Sudha Murthy, have spoken out about their famous son-in-law Rishi Sunak. They were recently asked if they would ever visit their family at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister. Watch this video to know more.