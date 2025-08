videoDetails

Will 'Yogi Force's bulldozer roar on 6 mosques?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 03, 2025, 11:32 AM IST

The countdown has begun for the narrow Muslim-dominated Dalmandi lane leading to Baba Vishwanath to become history… Half a dozen mosques of Dalmandi will come under the purview of Yogi Force's bulldozer. We are waiting for the monsoon to end and the Muslim-dominated Dalmandi will become a thing of the past… The purpose behind the road widening in Dalmandi is to create an alternative route to reach Baba Vishwanath's court