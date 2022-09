With operation 'Octopus' maoists uprooted from Buddha Pahad in Jharkhand | Zee English News

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

After 32 years, Buddha Pahad is finally free from Maoist capture. The joint forces managed to free Buddha Pahad located in Jharkhand`s Latehar district, about 150 km from the state capital Ranchi. Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the government forces for freeing Buddha Pahad.