Without opposition, there is no govt so opposition should be respected: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

| Updated: May 10, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

There is no enmity in democracy. It's a battle of ideology. There should be peace and harmony among the people in the country. Violence stops development. Without opposition, there is no govt so opposition should be respected: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot