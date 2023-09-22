trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665596
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Women's Reservation Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, women MPs celebrate with PM Modi at Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
In a historic move, the Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed in the Rajya Sabha giving women 33 percent reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. On this occasion, women MPs celebrated with PM Modi at the Parliament. The Rajya Sabha passed the Women’s Reservation Bill unanimously on September 21 with 214 members voting in support and none against.
Follow Us

All Videos

Trudeau Gets Donations From Gurdwaras By Khalistani Elements: Ravneet Singh Bittu On India-Canada Row
play icon1:2
Trudeau Gets Donations From Gurdwaras By Khalistani Elements: Ravneet Singh Bittu On India-Canada Row
“Coincidentally…” Passing of Women’s Reservation Bill, PM Modi’s Bday on same day, says VP Dhankar
play icon1:20
“Coincidentally…” Passing of Women’s Reservation Bill, PM Modi’s Bday on same day, says VP Dhankar
“PM rejected them…” MEA reveals how PM Modi refuted Canadian PM Trudeau’s claims on sidelines of G20
play icon2:17
“PM rejected them…” MEA reveals how PM Modi refuted Canadian PM Trudeau’s claims on sidelines of G20
CM Himanta angry at Gehlot government regarding Kanhaiya Lal murder case
play icon0:37
CM Himanta angry at Gehlot government regarding Kanhaiya Lal murder case
Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi dances with Sua dancers in Bhilai
play icon1:8
Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi dances with Sua dancers in Bhilai

Trending Videos

Trudeau Gets Donations From Gurdwaras By Khalistani Elements: Ravneet Singh Bittu On India-Canada Row
play icon1:2
Trudeau Gets Donations From Gurdwaras By Khalistani Elements: Ravneet Singh Bittu On India-Canada Row
“Coincidentally…” Passing of Women’s Reservation Bill, PM Modi’s Bday on same day, says VP Dhankar
play icon1:20
“Coincidentally…” Passing of Women’s Reservation Bill, PM Modi’s Bday on same day, says VP Dhankar
“PM rejected them…” MEA reveals how PM Modi refuted Canadian PM Trudeau’s claims on sidelines of G20
play icon2:17
“PM rejected them…” MEA reveals how PM Modi refuted Canadian PM Trudeau’s claims on sidelines of G20
CM Himanta angry at Gehlot government regarding Kanhaiya Lal murder case
play icon0:37
CM Himanta angry at Gehlot government regarding Kanhaiya Lal murder case
Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi dances with Sua dancers in Bhilai
play icon1:8
Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi dances with Sua dancers in Bhilai