World AIDS Day: Do Delhi people know about AIDS and it's prevention? | HIV

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

What has claimed 40 million+ lives so far needs your dire attention. December 1 is marked as World AIDS Day and that's why it's imperative to talk about the disease that has no cure. Zee News English talked to the people of Delhi about this major public health issue. Watch the full story...