trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681154
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: 'Erroneously' ICC Acknowledges Controversial Rassie van der Dussen DRS's Error

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Following widespread social media outcry over Rassie van der Dussen's LBW call during Friday's World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa in Chennai, the International Cricket Council (ICC) released an explanation.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know how to avoid side effects of Lunar Eclipse from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon9:36
Know how to avoid side effects of Lunar Eclipse from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Big Coincidence on Lunar Eclipse 2023
play icon5:9
Big Coincidence on Lunar Eclipse 2023
Priyanka makes huge statement on caste census
play icon1:4
 Priyanka makes huge statement on caste census
India makes history, wins two Gold medals in Para Asian Games
play icon12:19
India makes history, wins two Gold medals in Para Asian Games
6 people commits suicide over Maratha Reservation Issue
play icon1:55
6 people commits suicide over Maratha Reservation Issue

Trending Videos

Know how to avoid side effects of Lunar Eclipse from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon9:36
Know how to avoid side effects of Lunar Eclipse from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Big Coincidence on Lunar Eclipse 2023
play icon5:9
Big Coincidence on Lunar Eclipse 2023
Priyanka makes huge statement on caste census
play icon1:4
Priyanka makes huge statement on caste census
India makes history, wins two Gold medals in Para Asian Games
play icon12:19
India makes history, wins two Gold medals in Para Asian Games
6 people commits suicide over Maratha Reservation Issue
play icon1:55
6 people commits suicide over Maratha Reservation Issue
cricket world cup 2023 videos,