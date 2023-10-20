trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677869
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Leaves For NCA Bengaluru For Ankle Injury Treatment, To Miss Next Game

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
The next Indian match, scheduled for October 22 in Dharamsala against New Zealand, will be without all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya is expected to receive medical attention from a specialized English physician at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he is likely to receive injections.
Follow Us

All Videos

play icon3:15
"75 years of useless resolutions" In Midst Of The Israel-Hamas Conflict, Pakistanis March In Solidarity Of Palestinians
play icon1:6
"Jiska Shilanyaas Hum Karte Hain…" PM Modi Boosts BJP's Development Agenda While Mocking Opposition
Canada Withdrew 41 Diplomats From India After Delhi's Statement On Diplomatic Immunity
play icon1:44
Canada Withdrew 41 Diplomats From India After Delhi's Statement On Diplomatic Immunity
Israel-Hamas War Updates: America announced financial help to Israel
play icon3:12
Israel-Hamas War Updates: America announced financial help to Israel
Israel Hamas war: 'US warship shot down three missiles', says Pentagon
play icon6:32
Israel Hamas war: 'US warship shot down three missiles', says Pentagon

Trending Videos

play icon3:15
"75 years of useless resolutions" In Midst Of The Israel-Hamas Conflict, Pakistanis March In Solidarity Of Palestinians
play icon1:6
"Jiska Shilanyaas Hum Karte Hain…" PM Modi Boosts BJP's Development Agenda While Mocking Opposition
Canada Withdrew 41 Diplomats From India After Delhi's Statement On Diplomatic Immunity
play icon1:44
Canada Withdrew 41 Diplomats From India After Delhi's Statement On Diplomatic Immunity
Israel-Hamas War Updates: America announced financial help to Israel
play icon3:12
Israel-Hamas War Updates: America announced financial help to Israel
Israel Hamas war: 'US warship shot down three missiles', says Pentagon
play icon6:32
Israel Hamas war: 'US warship shot down three missiles', says Pentagon
cricket world cup 2023 videos,