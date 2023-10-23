trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679091
World Cup 2023: Indian Youths’ Show Pakistan Their Sincere Support In Clash Against Afghanistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Keeping politics aside, the Indian youngsters showed heartfelt support to Pakistan cricketers ahead of their clash against arch-rivals Afghanistan. Fans showed complete support for Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam.
Maha Navami: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Performs 'Kanya Poojan'
play icon1:8
Maha Navami: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Performs 'Kanya Poojan'
Fight increases in alliance over poster writing Akhilesh as future Prime Minister
play icon7:22
Fight increases in alliance over poster writing Akhilesh as future Prime Minister
Israel's big announcement on Gaza
play icon4:4
Israel's big announcement on Gaza
Israel Palestine War Updates: PM Netanyahu's big statement on Israel War
play icon1:16
Israel Palestine War Updates: PM Netanyahu's big statement on Israel War
Israel-Palestine War Update: Israel destroyed 332 Hamas hideouts
play icon7:32
Israel-Palestine War Update: Israel destroyed 332 Hamas hideouts

