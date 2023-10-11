trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674149
NewsVideos
videoDetails

World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma Breaks Several Records As India Win By 8 Wickets Against Afghanistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
With an eight-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the World Cup here on Wednesday, India maintained their winning streak.
Follow Us

All Videos

India vs Afghanistan: 'Bumrah is a different player' says Akhtar
play icon23:46
India vs Afghanistan: 'Bumrah is a different player' says Akhtar
Why Akhilesh Yadav is angry over JPNIC?
play icon5:1
Why Akhilesh Yadav is angry over JPNIC?
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: US warships arrive in Israel
play icon0:37
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: US warships arrive in Israel
America ready to attack Hamas?
play icon5:23
America ready to attack Hamas?
EC changes Rajasthan polling date
play icon2:0
EC changes Rajasthan polling date

Trending Videos

India vs Afghanistan: 'Bumrah is a different player' says Akhtar
play icon23:46
India vs Afghanistan: 'Bumrah is a different player' says Akhtar
Why Akhilesh Yadav is angry over JPNIC?
play icon5:1
Why Akhilesh Yadav is angry over JPNIC?
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: US warships arrive in Israel
play icon0:37
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: US warships arrive in Israel
America ready to attack Hamas?
play icon5:23
America ready to attack Hamas?
EC changes Rajasthan polling date
play icon2:0
EC changes Rajasthan polling date
cricket world cup 2023 videos,