World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Childhood Coach Praises Kohli's Century, Hopes For 2011 Triumph

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
Virat Kohli’s Childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on October 20 Praised Virat Kohli after he scored a century against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Sharmed praised Virat’s technique and Fitness.
