World War III-Trump sends nuclear submarines toward Russia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
America will deploy nuclear submarines near Russia. US President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in areas near Russia. Trump has taken this step in response to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Medvedev reminded Trump that Russia has the capability of nuclear attack since the time of the Soviet Union. Trump called Medvedev's statements extremely provocative. Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday, I have ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines, because maybe these foolish and provocative statements lead to something else. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those examples.

