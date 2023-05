videoDetails

"Worst ever finance minister of India," KPCC President DK Sivakumar's dig at Nirmala Sitharaman

| Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

KPCC President DK Sivakumar slammed Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He said that Sitharaman is the worst ever finance minister of India and people are starving in her rein.