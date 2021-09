Wrapped Arc de Triomphe: All you need to know about Christo's fleeting gift to Paris

Imagined decades ago in 1961 by the Bulgarian-born Christo, who died in 2020, and his wife and fellow artist Jeanne-Claude, who died in 2009, "L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped" was finally brought to life by Christo's nephew, Vladimir Yavachev at a cost of about 14 million euros ($16.54 million).