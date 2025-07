videoDetails

Yakub Ali Shah's tomb shifted in Sambhal

| Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 04:20 PM IST

Yakub Ali Shah's tomb has been shifted in Sambhal. The tomb was lifted and shifted using a crane. This work was going on for the past one month. This tomb was built illegally on the road. When it was decided to remove it, there was protest. Then after the action of the administration team, the work of removing the mosque started.