trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726396
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Yash Mittal Murder Case: Arrests Made As Accused Open Fire On Police, Injured In Retaliatory Action

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us
Noida police have arrested three individuals, Sumit Singh, Sushant Verma, and Shivam Singh, accused of murdering Yash Mittal during a party in Amroha. The accused fired at the police during the arrest, sustaining injuries in the retaliatory action. They also sent a ransom message from Yash Mittal's phone to mislead authorities. The police reveal that the accused took Yash Mittal to the forests of Tigriya Amroha for a party, where he was killed after a brawl and buried 5-6 feet underground. The victim's body was recovered from a pit in the Tigaria Amroha forest. The police seized 3 pistols, 3 live cartridges, 3 used cartridges, and a motorcycle from the accused.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Rajinikanth's Economy Class Choice Sparks Online Excitement
Play Icon00:37
 VIRAL VIDEO: Rajinikanth's Economy Class Choice Sparks Online Excitement
BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev Joins BJP in Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Play Icon00:14
BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev Joins BJP in Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Kishor Kumar Mandal Arrested In Palghar, Maharashtra: Accused Of Double Murder Captured Near Mud Pond
Play Icon00:20
Kishor Kumar Mandal Arrested In Palghar, Maharashtra: Accused Of Double Murder Captured Near Mud Pond
Chalo Medigadda: BRS Leaders, Led by KT Rama Rao, Embark On A Visit To Medigadda Barrage
Play Icon00:14
Chalo Medigadda: BRS Leaders, Led by KT Rama Rao, Embark On A Visit To Medigadda Barrage
VIRAL VIDEO: JNU Witnesses Clashes Between ABVP and Left Student Groups, Numerous Injuries Reported
Play Icon00:30
VIRAL VIDEO: JNU Witnesses Clashes Between ABVP and Left Student Groups, Numerous Injuries Reported

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Rajinikanth's Economy Class Choice Sparks Online Excitement
play icon0:37
VIRAL VIDEO: Rajinikanth's Economy Class Choice Sparks Online Excitement
BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev Joins BJP in Bhubaneswar, Odisha
play icon0:14
BJD MLA Prashant Jagdev Joins BJP in Bhubaneswar, Odisha
Kishor Kumar Mandal Arrested In Palghar, Maharashtra: Accused Of Double Murder Captured Near Mud Pond
play icon0:20
Kishor Kumar Mandal Arrested In Palghar, Maharashtra: Accused Of Double Murder Captured Near Mud Pond
Chalo Medigadda: BRS Leaders, Led by KT Rama Rao, Embark On A Visit To Medigadda Barrage
play icon0:14
Chalo Medigadda: BRS Leaders, Led by KT Rama Rao, Embark On A Visit To Medigadda Barrage
VIRAL VIDEO: JNU Witnesses Clashes Between ABVP and Left Student Groups, Numerous Injuries Reported
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO: JNU Witnesses Clashes Between ABVP and Left Student Groups, Numerous Injuries Reported